The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has taken delivery of its newly acquired fleet of vehicles from Tata Motors.

This move, the company said, is aimed at raising its operational efficiency and further enhancing service delivery to its teeming clients.

At the ceremony, held at NAHCO’s headquarters in Lagos, last week, the company described the development as a pivotal moment for its commitment to excellence.

The vehicles delivered include 17 Xenon DC trucks and four Traveller T1 buses from Tata Motors.

On hand to receive the 21 vehicles from Tata was a team of NAHCO management led by the Group Executive Director, Commercial and International Business,

Saheed Lasisi and the CFO, Mr Adeoye Emiloju.

The acquisition, according to NAHCO, reflects its steadfast commitment to enhancing customer experience, strengthening competitive advantage, and reinforcing its position as a leading player in the aviation handling sector.

On the NAHCO’s team during the ceremony were the General Manager, External Affairs, Mr Ahmed Bashir Gulmah and the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr TayoAjakaye.

Also present were the Assistant General Manager, Internal Audit and Compliance, MrsSolapeKoledoye; Procurement Manager, Mr Henry Adegeye and Manager, Administrative Services, MrsReplongAdemola-Adetona.

On Tata Motors’ team were the Auto Head, MrMunesh Mishra; After Sales Head, Mr Nitin Pushp; Sales Manager, Mr Mark Akinmoladun; Network Manager, MrBankole Kingsley; Customer Care Manager, MrsOmotayoArinola, Key Account Holder, MrsNwosu Theodora; Sales Executive, MrOluseyeAjileye and Sales Coordinator, Miss IdjeDamilola.

