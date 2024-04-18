MortgageMarket, the pioneering SA online home-loan marketplace platform, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Namibia.

The start-up - co-founded in 2019 by a former banking executive, Tim Akinnusi - has revolutionised the online home-loan application experience by providing customers, property developers and estate agents with a seamless way of getting finance for their property purchase through its innovative technology and business model that creates value in the form of efficiency, convenience and real monetary gains for its users.

The launch of MortgageMarket Namibia takes place in collaboration with the launch of Tama Estates, a brand new residential housing development in Swakopmund.

MortgageMarket’s technology will speed up the process of enabling buyers to get pre-approved loans in just minutes and remove the friction of accessing multiple home-loan options from the top banks in Namibia for their property purchase.

Namibia is at the vanguard of significant economic growth and has had a housing backlog of about 300,000 homes for its citizens. Fostering first-time homeownership and building generational wealth for its citizens through property is a key priority for the Namibian government.

The platform is redefining the home-loan industry by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital experience for customers to access the top seven banks in South Africa.

Pioneering mortgage solutions

Launched in 2019, MortgageMarket's innovative technology, unparalleled efficiency and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction distinguish it within the fintech landscape.

The platform's mission is to empower individuals on their home-ownership journey by providing choice, transparency and genuine value.

MortgageMarket's unique cloud-based business model enables significant cost savings for customers, featuring a cashback, along with their approved home loan.

Empowering homeownership in Namibia

Akinnusi says: “To be able to pioneer and be the first to launch a marketplace model for home loans in Namibia is an incredible milestone.

“We're committed to working tirelessly with our banking partners to empower potential buyers with much needed tools to equip them in their home-ownership journey. We continue to evolve our technology to provide value to buyers, estate agents and property developers.

"We are excited about the partnership with Block 9 Properties to sell out the Tama Estates development. This new incremental housing development marks the inception of MortgageMarket's mission to enhance the customer journey and promote homeownership in Namibia.”

Block9 Properties is committed to develop dignified homes with inspired spaces that are affordable without sacrificing quality or location and sees home ownership as an attainable investment for the people of Namibia.

