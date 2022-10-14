The Moroccan Embassy in Amman has launched an electronic visa (e-visa) service to facilitate visa issuance to foreign nationals. The electronic visa is a one-time authorisation that allows for up to a 30-day stay in Morocco, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing an embassy statement.

The embassy invited those wishing to use the new service to visit (www.access-maroc.ma). Three categories of foreign nationals can benefit from the "e-visa", according to the statement.

JT