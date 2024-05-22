Chery SA is on something of a charge. The Chinese automaker has been in SA, in an official capacity, for just about two years, but already ranks high on the monthly sales charts. I

In fact, in April 2024, the Chery Group registered its highest-ever sales figures in South Africa with 2,009 registrations. This placed it sixth on the overall manufacturer standings for the month and fourth in the passenger-vehicle segment.

Part of the brand’s success has come from offering products at affordable prices.

The other is an ever-expanding portfolio. The initial Chery offerings (Tiggo 4, 7 and 8) have been bolstered by two sub-brands that have been introduced into the local space.

O&J (Omoda and Jaecoo) are partitioned in the Chery family but also offer SUV and crossover products.

