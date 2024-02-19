During the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023), Lagos State maintained its position as the leading recipient of capital influx into Nigeria.

According to Nairametrics, the latest report published by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) regarding capital importation into Nigeria during Q4 2023.

The report added that the capital inflow into Lagos State totaled $771.68 million during the mentioned period, constituting 65.38 percent of the total capital influx into Nigeria, which amounted to $1,088.48 billion.

Also, the NBS report highlighted that Abuja secured the second position as a destination for capital inflow into Nigeria during Q4 2023, attracting $370.80 million, equivalent to 34.07 percent of the national capital importation.

Following behind, Rivers State received $6.00 million, accounting for 0.55 percent of the national capital influx during the same period.

The NBS also noted that total capital importation into Nigeria of $1.088 billion in Q4 2023 slightly surpassed the $1.060 billion recorded in Q4 2022, representing a 2.62 percent increase.

Compared to the previous quarter, capital importation increased by 66.27 percent, rising from $654.65 million in Q3 2023.

