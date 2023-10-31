International Federation of Redcross and the Nigerian Redcross Society have pledged to support over 600 victims of flood disaster in ravaging flood three local government areas of Niger.

The Senior Security Officer of the IFRC Abuja Cluster, Mr Taiwo Moses disclosed this when the Niger state Branch Secretary of Redcross,Mr Gideon Adamu Paiko received him while he is on a four day working visit to the State.

He said the Abuja Cluster of the IFRC covered Nigeria,Ghana,Togo and Benin Republic where the IFRC usually support victims of all kinds of natural disasters in these African countries.

Mr. Taiwo Moses named the three local government areas to be supported by the IFRC to include Shiroro, Wushishi and Lavun where 2022 flood victims will receive cash donations with a view to cushion the effect of the floods that ravaged the communities in these local government areas.

The Senior Security Officer of the IFRC notd that he, along side the chief security officer of the Nigerian Redcross Society in Abuja, Captain Musa Mohammed rtd. were in Niger state to conduct a security assessment of the state and by extension the three Local Government Areas where they intent to be working within the next few days.

He said some staff and volunteers will be fully engaged in the security assessment in those local government areas, as according to him, their lives and that of the beneficiaries matters alot, hence the need for the assessment.

Mr Taiwo Moses stated that the IFRC need to be sure of the current security context in these local government areas due to the current security challenges facing the state and country at large so that the cash support will be carried out in a secure and safe environment.

He affirmed that during this period they will be talking with major critical stakeholders of Red cross which includes,the Army,the Police ,the DSS as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Senior Security Officer of the IFRC opined that these stakeholders will advise and support the IFRC to enable them discharge it’s humanitarian duties effectively.

Mr Taiwo Moses stated that during these period they will interface with the Traditional and Religious Leaders who also critical partners of Redcross so as to enable them succeed.

Also in his speech,the Chief Security Officer of national headquarters of the Nigerian Redcross Society, Captain Musa Mohammed said the Redcross movements in Nigeria are committed to the providing succour to the affected victims of natural disasters with a view to alleviating their sufferings.

In his remarks ,the Niger state branch Secretary of Redcross, Mr Gideon Adamu Paiko described the visit of the Senior Security Officer of the IFRC and his Colleague from the National Society , Captain Musa Mohammed rtd. as a welcome development considering it’s importance to our teeming flood victims in the State.

He said the state will benefits from their visit because it is their report that will guarantee the release of this support to the teeming 2022 Flood victims in these three local government areas.

Mr Gideon Adamu Paiko said registration of the flood victims in these local government areas has been done and advised the prospective beneficiaries in ravaging flood areas to make judicious use of the cash support to be given to them in order to uplift their living standard.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

