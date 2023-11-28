IBM announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help more clients operationalise and derive value from generative artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this expansion, IBM Consulting aims to deepen and expand its generative AI expertise on AWS by training 10,000 consultants by the end of 2024. The two organisations also plan to deliver joint solutions and services upgraded with generative AI capabilities designed to help clients across critical use cases.

Generative AI holds exciting potential to drive transformation and boost productivity in Africa. According to a recent IBM report, CEO Decision-Making in the Age of AI, 69% of African CEO’s see the broad benefits of generative AI across their organisation, while in the Middle East, 43% of CEOs are currently leveraging generative AI for strategic decision-making.

IBM Consulting and AWS already serve clients across a variety of industries with a range of AI solutions and services. Now, the companies are enhancing those solutions and services with the power of generative AI designed to help clients integrate AI quickly into business and IT operations building on AWS.

Initial solutions

Contact centre modernisation with Amazon Connect. IBM Consulting worked with AWS to create summarisation and categorisation functions for voice and digital interactions using generative AI, which are designed to allow for transfers between the chatbot and live agent and provide the agent with summarised details that expedite resolution times and improve quality management.

Platform services on AWS. The new generative AI capabilities give clients tools to enhance business serviceability and availability for their applications hosted on AWS through intelligent issue resolution and observability techniques. Clients can expect an improvement of uptime and mean time repair which means they can act quickly and effectively to potential issues that arise.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).