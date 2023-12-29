Ghana’s economic growth is rebounding following three difficult years, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

In his Christmas message late Monday, Akufo-Addo said Ghana has turned the corner following three difficult years Ghana and the world have faced.

“Inflation is being reigned in, we are experiencing a relatively stable exchange rate, and growth in our economy is rebounding,” he said.

“The country is not yet completely out of the woods, but there is a growing confidence that with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and collectively, we will secure our future,” the president added.

Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to exhibit their hospitality toward tourists flocking to the West African country during the festive season to boost the tourism sector for socio-economic and cultural growth.

Once a model of economic growth in Africa, Ghana has been grappling with economic crises over recent years. The Ghanaian government is currently undertaking an economic reform with a bailout package of 3 billion U.S. dollars from the International Monetary Fund, hoping to rebound its economy.

