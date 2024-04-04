The Naira gained further at the official market, trading at N1,262.85 to a dollar on Wed nesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira gained N15.73.

This represents a 1.23 per cent appreciation when compared to the previous day’s trading on Tuesday, exchanging at N1,278.58 to a dollar.

However, the total turnover increased to $166.18 million on Wednesday, up from $111.18 million recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,296 and N1,210 against the dollar.

by Israel Arogbonlo