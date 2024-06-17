The Federal Government has raised hope on the provision of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply nationwide.

The Minister of power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu gave the assurance while fielding questions from the newsmen shortly after observing the Eid Kabir prayers at Adeoyo praying ground in Ibadan South West local government area on Sunday.

He disclosed that various reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu-led administration is geared towards ameliorating the suffering of the people.

Adelabu added that in no distant future, the people of the country would begin to enjoy a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply.

He stated that by the time all reform and transformation in power sector is done, things will never remain the same again.

“We need patience, confidence, trust of the people and believe in those they have appointed into power and we shall not disappoint them.

The Minister also called for prayers for Tinubu in order for him to achieve his goals for the nation.

According to him, the President is working hard and his cabinet is also following his footsteps to ensure that things work better for Nigerians.

He said the current economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians is temporary, describing it as sacrifice to have permanent benefits of Tinubu’s administration so that Nigeria can become a nation of our dream.

He said, “We need to sacrifice, have trust and believe in Tinubu’s leadership, whatever we are passing through today is for better tomorrow, the president is working hard to ensure that we are back in Committee of nations.

