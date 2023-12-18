Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, witnessed the "Black Lion" air show, which took place at the Harar Meda Air Base in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, and concluded today.

The air show, which was held as part of the Ethiopian Air Force's 88th anniversary celebrations, saw the participation of a number of Mirage and F-16 aircraft from the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, as well as an Apache helicopter from the UAE Joint Aviation Command. In addition, various units of the Ethiopian Air Force carried out a number of air sorties.

The UAE Air Force's aerobatic team, Al Fursan, also presented outstanding aerial displays that adorned the sky of the Ethiopian capital.

The celebration was attended by Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, and a number of senior officers from the UAE Ministry of Defence.

This UAE's participation came in response to an invitation from the Ethiopian Air Force, and highlights the close UAE-Ethiopia ties and strategic partnership.

It also reflects the Ministry of Defence's keenness to support and strengthen military and defence cooperation between the two sides.