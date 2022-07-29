Eskom said on Wednesday, 27 July, it was in talks with the Botswana Power Company about the possibility of importing electricity.

"The commercial price and quantum are still the subject of negotiations," Eskom said in a statement, adding any agreement would be subject to approval by South Africa's energy department and energy regulator.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom could seek to buy surplus electricity from neighbouring countries to help plug a shortfall.

