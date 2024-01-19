A call for interest to agricultural producers in the Western Cape to attend energy resilience workshops.

In light of consistent load shedding and rising electricity costs, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture seeks to create awareness for agricultural producers in the Western Cape to understand the options available to them to become more energy resilient. These in-person workshops seek to drive greater awareness with respect to energy efficiency and will provide an overview of the basics of renewable energy in the agriculture sector.

The workshops are aimed at all producers, including processors and packers in the respective districts of the Western Cape Province. The workshops will provide an overview of:



- The impact of load shedding on the Western Cape agricultural sector



- Energy use on farm



- First steps: where to start when considering alternative energy supply



- Applicable municipal by-laws



- Solar PV



- Backup storage



- Energy finance options



- Case studies



These workshops are delivered by GreenCape in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).