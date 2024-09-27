Elemental Energy has been selected by Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and hydrogen infrastructure solutions, to distribute its products in Southern and East Africa. The distribution agreement brings leading Type 4 cylinders, multi-element gas containers and hydrogen distribution systems to these markets at a time when the number of green hydrogen projects announced in the region continues to grow.

Hexagon Purus’ products will be made available for projects in major markets including South Africa, Namibia and Kenya, amongst others.

Michael Patterson, CEO of Elemental Energy, is taking a long view on green hydrogen in the region, “We see huge potential in Africa, not just for production of green hydrogen for export but also for local use cases. As the hydrogen industry matures there is going to be a growing demand for distribution systems for projects with local green hydrogen applications. In the longer-term, demand for hydrogen storage is also expected from mobility applications such as heavy-duty trucks and off-road vehicles.”

Elemental Energy’s primary focus is on building hydrogen power systems that integrate with existing energy infrastructure to replace diesel generation as a source of back-up power. While multiple companies are offering hydrogen power solutions in developed markets, the diesel generator market is global, with significant opportunity for decarbonisation.

“It is critical that developing markets have equal access to new hydrogen technologies to enable the development and decarbonisation of their energy infrastructure. We could see African countries being early adopters of distributed green hydrogen technology in areas where traditional energy infrastructure is limited and where renewable resources are abundant” the CEO added.

Hexagon Purus’ Type 4 cylinders have already been used by Elemental Energy as the core storage component of their multi-cylinder mobile storage trailers used in multiple projects in South Africa since early 2023, including the demonstration of an integrated backup system at Jaci’s Safari Lodge in Madikwe Game Reserve. This distribution partnership puts Elemental Energy into a broader role of both project developer and equipment supplier to the region.

“As Southern Africa works to reduce its reliance on diesel generation, Hexagon Purus is proud to play a role in providing sustainable energy solutions. Diesel generators, widely used in the region, emit over 2.5kg of CO2 per litre of fuel consumed, significantly contributing to carbon emissions,” says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hydrogen Mobility and Infrastructure, Hexagon Purus. “Our Type 4 cylinders and multi-element gas containers offer a clean alternative, helping reduce emissions and enabling the region’s shift to green hydrogen”.

