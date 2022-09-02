Egyptian exports of copper and brasswork surged by 47% year-on-year (YoY) to $218 million during the first half (H1) of 2022 from $148 million, the Middle East News Agency reported on August 31st, citing a report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Egypt exported copper to 37 countries in H1 2022, topped by Saudi Arabia whose copper imports from Egypt amounted to $118.347 million during the period, up from $1.763 million a year earlier.

Algeria ranked second with $23.994 million worth of copper imports from Egypt from January until the end of June, followed by Lebanon with imports valued at $21.253 million.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s copper imports from Egypt hit $4.013 million in H1 2022, with a growth rate of 70%.

on the other hand, Egypt’s exports of copper and brasswork to China dropped 28% YoY to $14.655 million in the six months ended June 30th.

