Egypt, represented by the Egyptian General Organization for Standardization and Quality has won the membership of the board of directors of the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) from 2022-2025. Egypt has won the membership in elections that were held during the meetings of the ARSO General Assembly.

The meetings were hosted by the Cameroonian capital under “The Standards We Want – African Union Agenda 2063 and African. The Role of Standardisation and Conformity Assessment During a Journey of 41 Years.”

Khaled Sofi, the chairperson of the Egyptian General Organization for Standardization and Quality, stated that the re-election of the organisation as a representative of the Egyptian state in the membership of the Board of Directors of the ARSO which it held for several previous periods, the most recent of which was the period from 2019-2022, reflects Egypt’s leading position in the field of standards and quality at the level of the continent.

Sofi noted that the organization will continue to cooperate with all African countries in the field of issuing unified African standards and actively participate in technical committees and all activities related to standards and conformity assessment.

On the other hand, the chairperson of the Egyptian General Organization for Standardization and Quality held some meetings with heads of international and regional organizations participating in the 28th General Assembly of the ARSO to discuss ways of cooperation between the two sides. This included the ISO, ASTM, GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) and the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC).

