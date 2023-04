The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has designated April 16th and 17th as official holidays for the banking sector to mark the Coptic Easter and Sham El Nassim, according to a statement on April 9th .

Banks will reopen on Tuesday, April 18th.

On April 6th, the Egyptian government announced that Monday, April 17th will be an official holiday in celebration of Sham El Nassim.

