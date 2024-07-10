Ease Holdings BV has expanded its Ease healthcare programme to southern Africa by launching a Johannesburg subsidiary, Ease South Africa (Pty) Limited.

This initiative introduces the "Equipment-as-a-Service" Ease programme, offering MRI, CT, and nuclear medicine scanners to healthcare customers.

The subsidiary leverages the global Ease healthcare OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partner network to provide high-quality diagnostic radiology equipment.

This regional expansion marks an important step in Ease’s geographic footprint, following its successful launches in Ghana and Nigeria in 2022. The move aims to create new opportunities for healthcare accessibility and service delivery in southern Africa.

“Launching Ease South Africa is a tremendous milestone in our healthcare practice,” said Kanyinsola Oyeyinka, vice president of healthcare, as demand for health services continues to increase annually.

“We see great demand from rapidly growing medical facilities in southern Africa, seeking access to state-of-the-art equipment on flexible terms that allow them to grow their portfolio of services without tapping into equity or credit.”

Advancing health outcomes

Ease’s healthcare expansion to southern Africa underscores Ease Holdings' commitment to advancing health outcomes and overcoming critical challenges faced by healthcare systems throughout Africa. In Ghana, Ease partnered with St. Dominic Catholic Hospital to furnish the first MRI scanner in the eastern region.

The region has a population of 2.9 million people, as measured by Ghana’s 2021 census, and there has been an immediate impact on patient diagnoses and treatment. Building on early successes, such as St. Dominic Catholic Hospital, in the healthcare program in South Africa and Ghana led to the grouping all E programmes under Ease Holdings BV in late 2023.

Ease Holdings BV’s chief executive offcer, Imraan Soomra added: “The Ease Healthcare programme continues to be a significant element of our wider Ease initiatives, enabling customers to access equipment on terms that match their circumstances and business needs.”

Soomra said, “We believe equipment-as-a-service is poised to change businesses’ approach to equipment purchasing permanently in emerging markets and we’re proud to enable this change with Ease.”

Ease South Africa will initially focus on providing advanced diagnostic and radiology equipment, including CT, MRI, and nuclear medicine scanners to healthcare facilities. The team will leverage Ease’s extensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner network to offer customers state-of-the-art equipment that meets business requirements.

Expressing optimism about the launch, Daniel Doetz, business development manager for Ease Healthcare in South Africa stated, "the introduction of our pay-per-scan model in southern Africa creates an opportunity to expand access to healthcare in the region.

"Our team works diligently with healthcare facilities to build service programmes that align patient flows, payments and reimbursements to create a win-win solution for patients and the facility."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).