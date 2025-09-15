The East African Community (EAC) is taking steps to expand its One Network Area (ONA) initiative by integrating data-driven services aimed at improving regional connectivity and reducing roaming charges across partner states.

This expansion, the bloc says, reflects the region’s commitment to digital transformation and seamless communication, making it easier for citizens, businesses, and institutions to stay connected across borders.

Roaming refers to the ability of a mobile phone user to make calls, send texts, and access the internet when outside their home network’s coverage area. This typically occurs when travelling to another country, where the mobile service provider enables connection to a local network in the destination country.

The expansion of the ONA is expected to incorporate emerging technologies such as e-SIMs, IoT roaming, and data-driven services, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital communication.

These consultations were part of the project’s objective to develop and integrate connectivity markets and enhance the ONA framework.

The ONA framework is built on principles that include reducing call termination charges, eliminating roaming surcharges, and standardising mobile communication rates across borders.

To date, the EAC has introduced new roaming caps under the ONA, setting the maximum chargeable tariff for data roaming at $0.005 (Sh0.65) per megabyte and $0.027 per text message.“The message is simple: ONA must work for everyone—the trader crossing a border, the student studying abroad, and the operator investing in networks. Closing the gaps in ONA will unlock vast opportunities,” said Ms Julianne Mweheire, Director of Economic Regulation, Content and Consumer Affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission.

The ONA was established to promote regional integration by enabling seamless communication across partner states, with a focus on reducing or eliminating roaming charges for mobile users. This facilitates the free movement of people and boosts intra-regional trade.

A revised ONA framework is expected to introduce safeguards against fraud, fair usage policies to prevent misuse, and clearer regional enforcement mechanisms.“East Africans should be able to move, trade, and connect across our borders without worrying about exorbitant phone bills,” said Dr Franklin Makokha of the Communications Authority of Kenya. “This is about making regional integration real in people’s daily lives.”The consultations also highlighted that while affordability remains the primary challenge, other critical issues must be addressed. “We need to advance regional connectivity with a focus on affordability, accessibility, and interoperability,” said Mr Ferdinand Manirakiza, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communication, Information Technologies and Media, Burundi.

These elements were noted as key enablers of the free movement of people, goods, and services, as outlined in the EAC Common Market Protocol.

Stakeholders agreed that the revised framework must address illicit practices such as SIM boxing, establish fair usage rules to prevent abuse, protect smaller operators from being priced out by larger players, and implement clear regional enforcement mechanisms.“A harmonised regional roaming regime is not only a driver of regional integration but is also a catalyst for business growth and the broader regional economy,” said Mr Fuad Adam Rwabuhungu, Manager of Telecommunication and Internet Management Services at the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority.

Currently, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan have joined the ONA. Plans are underway for Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to join as soon as possible. However, both countries are still in the process of aligning their internal structures, including legal frameworks, to accommodate the EAC Treaty.“It is strategic for Somalia to align with EAC rules and practices, including harmonising sector frameworks to advance the broader regional economic agenda,” said Naima Hassan, Head of Interconnect, Pricing, and Universal Service at the National Communications Authority of Somalia.

“DRC seeks full alignment in order to benefit from participation in the ONA,” said Mr. Dominique Mungimba Moket, Director of Telecommunications Market Regulations at the Autorité de Régulation de Poste et de Télécommunication, DRC.

Effective consumer education campaigns were also emphasised as essential. An uninformed consumer base, even with well-designed frameworks, may hinder the realisation of meaningful socio-economic impact and the intended benefits of seamless cross-border connectivity.

Stakeholders noted that current consumer awareness of the ONA remains limited, contributing to its underutilisation.

