Sun-seekers rejoice! South Africa’s Durban has declared 20 of its 23 city beaches safe for swimming, ending concerns about water quality.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced the good news, citing recent tests conducted by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) of the Durban University of Technology (DUT). This is reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

“The results of our routine weekly testing are clear,” declared Mayor Kaunda. “Twenty of our beaches now meet the acceptable standards for safe bathing.”

He emphasized the city’s commitment to water quality, highlighting the dedicated team of experts who diligently monitor and test the water at all beaches.

“Should any tests show concerning readings,” assured Mayor Kaunda, “our environmental specialists will immediately identify the source of contamination and take swift action to address it.”

This announcement comes as a welcome relief for residents and tourists alike, eager to enjoy Durban’s stunning coastline during the festive season. With 20 beaches open for safe swimming, there’s plenty of space to soak up the sun and splash in the waves.

