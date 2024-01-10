Dubai Investments has marked a significant entry into the African markets with the announcement of its first flagship mixed-use development in Africa – the Dubai Investments Park (DIP) Angola.

DIP Angola, the innovative 2,000-hectare unique integrated mixed-use residential, commercial and industrial hub in Angola, Africa, is planned and designed in line with highlighting Dubai Investment's expertise in crafting immensely successful mixed-use developments.

The project site comprises 3 kilometres of breathtaking coastline and a 2-kilometre stretch of sandy beach, presenting a canvas for versatile master planning. The area's topography allows for seamless integration of industrial, commercial, and residential zones, while preserving the natural beauty. The development aims to become a tourism and industrial hub, with sustainable development aligned with the Angola Ministry of Environment (MINAMB).

Dubai Investments will develop the infrastructure and lease land to developers and investors to create a cohesive mixed-use development as the Group progresses with the establishment of DIP Angola.

The project is strategically located in Dande Municipality, Bengo Province, just 50 kilometres from the national capital Luanda and 33 kilometres west of the provincial capital, Caxito. A robust regional transportation network ensures excellent connectivity for both local and international visitors.

Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, “Dubai Investments Park Angola stands as a momentous milestone, representing the Group's premier endeavour at such a grand scale, signifying the beginning of a journey towards global expansion. This strategic step reaffirms the Group's unwavering belief in Africa's promising economic terrain, aiming to catalyze sustainable growth and progress across the continent.”

The project is in alignment with the Ministry of Environment’s regulations for environmental protection and conservation and adheres to the UN's Sustainability Goals (SDGs). It achieves this through integrated renewable energy, smart water management, innovative landscaping, and other future-proofed sustainable initiatives.