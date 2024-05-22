Delta State government has received another round of palliatives from the Federal Government to be distributed among the 25 local government areas of the state.

The items to be distributed include 11,465 bags of maize, 4,699 bags of gari and 23,996 25kg bags of rice.

According to Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and chairman of subsidy palliatives committee, Dr Kingsley Emu, the items will reach the targeted population, especially the vulnerable, the elderly, widows, indigent and other categories of persons mostly affected by subsidy removal.

At a meeting with members and coordinators of the committee in the 25 local government areas, Emu charged them to ensure the process of distribution must not only be transparent, but be seen to be manifestly transparent in accordance with the state governor’s directives.

“Governor Oborevwori, is deeply connected to the exercise. He is relying on this committee to do a good job and we must deliver.

“The governor not only wants the process to be transparent, but must be seen to be manifestly transparent, devoid of partisan influence and undue favouritism so as to enable the government to achieve the desired objective.

“Just like the first phase of palliative distribution that we did earlier, the same model will be adopted in the distribution of these palliatives. The maize will be shared among farmers associations (Poultry, Fishery and Piggery Farmers Associations).

“The gari and rice will be shared among the poor and vulnerable people, especially the elderly, persons with disabilities, widows and indigents to cushion the effects of economic hardship being experienced by some of our people,” Emu said.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, The Change Makers Forum in the state has expressed surprise on how the palliatives were in the past distributed to the people.

The coordinator of the group, Feyisetan Akeeb Hakeem who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune in Ogwashi-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, said: “the distribution of palliatives in the first instance in the area was like a mystery as numerous persons who we consulted in the 16 communities were oblivious of the package.”

