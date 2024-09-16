

The latest attack, as published by the ZANU PF mouthpiece, The Patriot, on September 13-19, 2024, under the headline “CiZC in the cold…as US$200k vanishes,” is a clear act of malice and sensationalism designed to discredit the Coalition’s principled stance in promoting democracy and resisting constitutional manipulation.

The allegations of embezzlement and provocations for protests made by the state media are baseless and aimed at shifting blame for the government’s inability to address the country’s economic and social challenges. These unfounded reports are intended to intimidate civil society and undermine our legitimate and legal activities.

For the record, we have approached the Voluntary Media Council (VMCZ) and our lawyers for redress.

Despite these challenges, we affirm our commitment to promoting constitutionalism and defending the democratic space in Zimbabwe. The Coalition remains resolute in mobilizing support for its cause and will continue to resist any attempts to subvert constitutional principles for personal gain.

We emphasize that our work is non-partisan but deeply political, covering issues that are constitutionally mandated and essential for our nation’s development. Our activities adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance, and any allegations of impropriety are categorically false and malicious.

Moreover, we reject attempts to frame our efforts as a threat to the status quo. The Coalition will persevere in championing a broad-based movement aimed at safeguarding democratic values in the face of multifaceted crises in Zimbabwe.

Our commitment to grassroots mobilization remains unwavering, and we are determined to uphold our principles despite the adversity we face.

