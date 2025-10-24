fIn a conference room filled with senior government officials, policy makers, private sector players, ambassadors, and members of parliament, the most powerful voices didn’t belong to those with decades of policy experience. They belonged to young people. As Zimbabwe gathered its key stakeholders to forge a national position for the upcoming global climate summit (COP30), it was the nation’s youth who spoke with the most clarity and urgency.

“At COP30, leaders need to make sure their plan for gender action focuses on girls and specifically addresses how climate change affects girls and young women,” remarked a 17-year-old student from Harare, her voice clear and unwavering. Her words cut through the formal proceedings, reminding everyone that climate change isn’t just about carbon emissions; it’s about people, and especially, its disproportionate impact on girls.

She wasn’t alone. Another 19-year-old student stood up, challenging the leaders in the room not just to act, but to make their actions accessible. “Leaders must focus on making climate information easy to understand for young people and ensure that we learn about Climate Change in School,” he insisted. “We need real participation in all climate change issues, not just pretending to include us.”

This was the spirit of Zimbabwe’s Pre-COP30 workshop, a crucial meeting to decide the country’s strategy for the global negotiations in Brazil. Supported by UNICEF and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the event dedicated a special session for young people to voice their demands, and they did not hold back.

Their insights were sharp and specific. Denzel Hwata, 19, spoke about the need for the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) to include youth-specific indicators. He called for priorities like “sexual reproductive health resilience, mental health, and education continuity” to be officially recognised as crucial adaptation outcomes—a reflection of the real-world anxieties young people face in a changing climate.

The youth also tackled complex issues like climate finance, calling for funds that directly address the impacts on children and simplify the application process. They highlighted the devastating, non-economic losses from climate disasters, such as trauma, mental health challenges, and the loss of cultural heritage.

The powerful testimony was not lost on the officials present. Ambassador Chifamba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, applauded the meeting’s inclusivity. Honourable Matema, Chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment and Climate, echoed the sentiment, emphasising that the “seriousness of the climate agenda impacts everyone.”

The most significant moment came when, following a presentation by UNICEF, the Government of Zimbabwe officially signed the Declaration on Children and Climate Change. This pledge, endorsed by over 68 countries, is a firm commitment to put children and youth at the heart of all climate policies.

For the young advocates in the room, this was a monumental victory. Their voices hadn’t just been heard; they had spurred tangible action. As Zimbabwe prepares to stand on the world stage at COP30, it will carry not just a policy paper, but a mandate from its youngest citizens—a powerful prescription for a safer, more resilient, and more just future for every child.

