South Africa is set to receive its first all-inclusive Club Med resorts, with a R2bn local investment in northern KwaZulu-Natal, through a joint venture between Collins Residential and the international hospitality group.

Absa, African Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation are financing the development.

Club Med, founded in 1950, is renowned as the global leader and pioneer of premium all-inclusive holiday packages. The hospitality group focuses on both leisure and meetings and events (MICE) customers.

With a presence in 40 countries, the group operates nearly 70 resorts. In Africa, Club Med currently operates eight resorts in Mauritius, Morocco, Senegal, Seychelles and Tunisia.

