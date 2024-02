Botswana's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 2.40% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The bank lowered its policy rate to 2.40% from 2.65% at its last monetary policy meeting in December, saying it saw scope to ease its stance as inflation was projected to stay within its preferred band of 3% to 6%.

Consumer inflation increased in January to 3.9% year-on-year, from 3.5% in December. (Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)