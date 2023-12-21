Angola has announced it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), local news agency ANGOP reported on Thursday, citing the oil minister.

Nigeria and Angola were among several countries given lower targets at the last OPEC+ meeting in June after years of failing to meet the previous ones.

As of October, Angola was pumping less than its quota for 2024, according assessments by independent sources cited by OPEC.

(Reporting by Miguel Gomes; Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)