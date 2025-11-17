Collections of royalties in Africa rose by 14.2 percent in 2024 to €90 million ($104.72 million), a total that increased by 29.8 percent over the decade, according to the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (Cisac).

The 2025 Cisac Global Collections Report adds that while Africa remains the world’s smallest collecting region, the rate of growth in 2024 was more than four percentage points higher than any other market globally.

Music revenues increased by 10 percent, reaching nearly €80 million and concluding a 30 percent rise over the decade. Audiovisual income grew by 2.6 percent, drama by 18.2 percent, and literature by an exceptional 90.8 percent, driven by the start of new collections for reprography (the licensed photocopying or reproduction of printed works, such as books and articles, in educational and institutional settings) in Morocco. Visual arts was the only sector to decrease, falling by 26.5 percent from an already small base.

Broadcasting was the largest source of income, making up 38 percent of the region’s total and rising by 14.5 percent to contribute more than one-third of all African growth.

Live and background revenue grew by 13.8 percent, with strong increases in South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya. Digital revenues rose by 14.6 percent to reach €14.9 million, but in stark contrast to other global regions where totals have multiplied over the decade, African digital collections remained just two-fifths above the 2015 level.

