Africa’s most “underrated” country is hom to amazing experiences featuring beautiful scenery and majestic wildlife. One YouTuber, who makes travel videos based on the wide range of destinations he has visited across the globe, featured Zimbabwe in a recent video and explaned exactly why it is Africa’s most underrated spot. In fact, he went as far as to call it the most underrated country in the world. Tayo Aina showed off what the country has to offer visitors from the wildlife experiences to the iconic Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe is located in southern Africa and is landlocked by Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa and Botswana. Home to just over 16 million people, it is a place that is often overlooked by tourists who are looking for the best experiences that Africa has to offer. However, that is a mistake according to many, such as this vlogger who calls it one of the “most beautiful” countries on the planet. Among the things he shows off in the video is Victoria Falls and a fascinating elephant and cheetah experience in which he gets up and close to these animals.

Among the famous sites in Zimbabwe is the afformentioned Victoria Falls, which is located on the border with Zambia. The Zambezi River plummets over a cliff here and it makes for a magnificent site that rivals that of Niagra Falls in the US.

It is ranked as the number one thing to do in Zimbabwe among Tripadvisor users, receiving rave reviews. One person said: “It is one of the most beautiful places in the region, as it is imposing and huge. It is important to carry a raincoat, as we went in May, when the volume of water is high, creating large wet clouds.”

Another wrote: “Must see natural wonder of the world. It is impossible to describe how large and massive of a water sheet the falls are. Bring rain poncho!”

The second-highest rated attraction in Zimbabwe is Prinlin Safari Travels, which offers excursions around this region of the country to take in the iconic Victoria Falls and the surrounding area.

