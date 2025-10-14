Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be Africa’s most powerful tool for prosperity—or its most dangerous weapon. Security experts warn that the continent must act swiftly to address the risks posed by this transformative technology.

On Sunday, a panel of experts met in Lomé, the capital of Togo, to explore AI’s potential at the second edition of the Lomé Peace and Security Forum (LPSF), organised by the Togolese government and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

While acknowledging AI as a major opportunity, they urged African leaders to prioritise locally adaptable solutions and proactive governance.

Speaking on the panel titled “Artificial Intelligence: Challenge or Opportunity for Sustainable Peace in Africa,” former Burkinabè Prime Minister Lassina Zerbo emphasised the need for a continental regulatory body.“We need an African AI agency. I repeat, an African AI agency,” said Zerbo, who previously led the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation. “Unlike past industrial revolutions, AI gives us the chance to shape its trajectory. If we don’t train our youth in AI, they’ll be left behind—not just in Africa, but globally.”Zerbo’s remarks reflected a broader concern that technological revolutions cannot thrive in unstable environments. Leaders at the forum agreed that peace and security are prerequisites for meaningful innovation.

Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo’s Council, acknowledged the growing challenge of managing emerging technologies.“Part of the battle will be played out in the digital field,” he said at the forum’s opening on Saturday. “Technologies can be powerful tools for prevention and mediation. But we face shifting threats—terrorism, transnational crime, disinformation, cyberattacks, climate insecurity. No army, no border, no State can tackle these alone. We must shift from reaction to prevention.”Gnassingbé also highlighted the risks of digital inequality and weaponised technologies such as drones and misinformation campaigns. He called on African states to become not only users and promoters of technology, but also its guardians—ensuring it serves peace rather than destabilisation.

Dr Rosa Tsegaye, Division Director at the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII), urged governments to harness AI for peace and development.“We have a choice in how we use AI in Africa,” she said. “We strongly urge its use to promote security and peace, supporting our States’ development efforts.”Cina Lawson, Togo’s Minister for Public Service Efficiency and Digital Transformation, stressed the importance of data sovereignty.“Africa must make data the engine of its future: collect, protect, share, and innovate with AI—without ever surrendering digital sovereignty,” she said.

Experts believe Africa’s vast data reserves offer leverage in shaping global AI norms. But without unified governance, the continent risks fragmentation and exploitation.

Naomi Kilungu, founder of AI for Peace Africa in Nairobi, called for immediate action.“We must define our own terms of governance,” she said. “Terms of use, implementation, design—we need to be at the table when it comes to AI.”

