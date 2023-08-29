The new event facilitates strategic African trade opportunities

With the number of African e-commerce users expected to exceed half a billion over the next three years, there is an increasingly urgent need for sophisticated logistics systems to strengthen and support the continent’s expanding transport infrastructure.

The pandemic served as a catalyst for the advancement of the global e-commerce market and has given rise to a number of trends that impact the logistics industry. Not only are consumers demanding quicker delivery times, but the costs of servicing the last mile are increasing, which has retailers and logistics operators working hard to improve and develop their distribution models so that they can cut inefficiencies and keep stock nearer to consumers. [1]

It is with the primary goal to connect corporate logistics teams and service providers from across the African logistics supply chain, that global event company dmg events announce the launch of its newest trade event, Logistics Evolution Africa. As a leading organizer of face-to-face industry events, dmg events has a long track record of success with over 80 trade shows held across 25 countries, attracting in excess of 425,000 visitors.

“Boosting intra-African trade begins by enhancing African transport and connectivity. At Logistics Evolution Africa, we will connect the dots between policy and operations, to help traders and economic operators reduce the time and cost of moving people, goods, and information around the African continent,” says Ziad M. Hamoui, National President – of Ghana at Borderless Alliance, a multilateral partnership of private and public sector stakeholders working to increase trade in Africa.

Logistics Evolution Africa is a unique platform that brings together public and private stakeholders, decision-makers and innovators from key industries such as mining, retail, automotive, logistics, health, and retail. It takes place from 20-23 September 2023 at the Inkosi Albert Luthli ICC Complex in Durban, South Africa, and is co-located with Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo, the only event in Africa to connect the region’s port, road and rail authorities under one roof.

Le-Ann Hare, Portfolio Director at dmg events, says: “We are extremely excited and proud to launch our newest trade show under the Evolution Africa portfolio. Logistics Evolution Africa is the international meeting place for Africa’s logistics supply chain, and the only platform on the continent to enable the logistics sector to drive efficient logistic chains and trade corridors.”

As well as an extensive range of innovative products and services on display from local and international exhibitors, the three-day in-person event will offer visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to explore long-term strategies to address some of the ongoing logistics challenges faced by the industry at its dedicated conference, The Forum. Here, industry experts will also share their insights on best practices and new technology solutions needed to enhance efficiency for the handling, moving, and transportation of goods throughout Africa.

“With partnership development, networking, knowledge sharing, and project expansion at the heart of the Forum, Africa’s entire value chain will actively participate to strengthen collaboration, initiate new projects and partnerships, and implement visionary objectives,” says Le-Ann Hare.

Furthermore, through a series of technical workshops on the exhibition floor, visitors will be able to increase their knowledge, skills and expertise and earn their annual CPD points.

Le-Ann Hare concludes: “With global demand for e-commerce continuing on the up, Logistics Evolution Africa is a significant and timely addition to our international trade event portfolio, and we believe it will play an extremely beneficial role in boosting strategic trade competition and productivity across Africa and beyond.”

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).