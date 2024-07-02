Access Bank has launched the sixth edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme with the opening of applications to women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The programme, one of the largest business growth platforms for women in Africa, spans three months and includes 120 women receiving eight-week mini-MBA training program conducted in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Speaking at the launching in Lagos, the Group Head, Women Banking of Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan explained that among the 120 finalists who would receive free business coaching throughout the period of the MBA as well as close monitoring and evaluation of their business from a certified consultant for the period of six months, 10 winners would be given business grant of N17.5 million.

Related PostsAccess Bank launches 6th edition of Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Access Bank Ghana posts impressive growth in income, assetsOlawepo-Hashim foundation grants N20m to Kwara small-scale entrepreneurs

She added that 20 other women will win consolation prizes such as free website development and free promotional materials, so it is not a case of “the winner takes it all”.

During this period, participants will also have the opportunity to showcase their businesses in pitching sessions to a prestigious Pan-African jury. The top finalists will present their business ideas, incorporating the knowledge gained from the mini-MBA programme, and stand a chance to win financial grants and other consolation prizes.

Speaking on how the programme Womenpreneur was birthed, she explained that some years back a survey was conducted on why female-owned startup businesses fail within the first five years of existence and it was discovered that it was due to a knowledge gap which needed to be bridged by providing resources to these women to help their businesses thrive.

She however noted that since the inception of the program five years ago, there had been impressive and positive testimonials from participants about how the programme has helped them improve their businesses and how they have applied the trainings received to grow their businesses.

“The impact has been enormous and has exposed the participating businesses to new and international clientele and markets, we have had participants who had opportunities to launch their businesses in the international market.

“The women have learnt useful skills such as business marketing, management and digital prowess which they have applied to their businesses to experience the growth recorded,” Olubitan said.

OyindamolaOyebola, the Group Head, Women Banking, Access Bank noted that so far, the program has produced 645 mini-MBA winners across six geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as 10 other African countries, 65 grant winners as well as 40 other consolation prize winners from 2019 to 2023.

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program is designed to support female entrepreneurs who have been running their businesses for at least one year, have at least 50 percent ownership or controlling rights to the business, and fall within the age range of 18 to 55 years.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

