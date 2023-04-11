The US Embassy in Qatar in partnership with the US-Qatar Business Council and the American Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the Investment Summit to be held from May 1-4 in Washington where in over 20 Qatari companies representing a wide spectrum of sectors are expected to participate.

“Currently we are focusing on the Summit which will bring investments to Qatar,” American Chamber of Commerce in Qatar Executive Director Brooke Holland said while speaking on the sidelines of a networking meeting among heads and representatives of business councils and chambers of commerce in Qatar at the Raffles, Doha recently.

On trade between the US and Qatar she said trade between the two countries has been on a growth trajectory and added that the business environment in Qatar supports acceleration of bilateral trade.

“The US has a great partnership with Qatar which is a great place to do business,”Holland said.

A trade mission from the US is expected this year as well which would further strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

“The American Chamber of Commerce in Qatar whose membership had tripled has been playing a pivotal role in promoting cooperation and collaboration for trade and investments between the US and Qatar,” Holland said.

The US businesses in Qatar are spread across an array of sectors which include banking, finance, hospitality, hotels, immigration, IT and infrastructure. The US and Qatar marked 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2022.

‘’It is a thriving and growing time for US businesses in Qatar under the leadership of Ambassador Timmy T. Davis, a strong Commercial Department and government role model,’’ Holland said. The business councils and chamber meeting was graced by the presence of 14 ambassadors. Business chamber and council heads and representatives said interactions of this mode helps build ties and strengthen business partnerships.

Dr. Fariborz Samadian of the Swiss Business Council addressing the gathering said more events of this nature will be organised for the business community to interact and exchange views.

