ZURICH - Switzerland's competition authority, COMCO, recommended the country's financial regulator open a preliminary as well as an in-depth review into UBS's market position following its takeover of Credit Suisse in a report dated last September but published by the regulator for the first time on Wednesday.

COMCO's role in assessing the impact of mergers was suspended last year following UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse when Swiss authorities used emergency laws to push the deal through.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Miranda Murray)