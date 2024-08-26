The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US BlackRock conglomerate in New York City, to develop products in the real estate finance market in Saudi Arabia, and increase the share of businesses in the real estate sector capital markets.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, who is also SRC Board of Directors Chairman, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The minister and his accompanying delegation are in the US to discuss ways to boost Saudi-American partnerships in the urban development, construction, building, finance and real estate development sectors.

The agreement was signed by SRC CEO Majid Fahd Al-Abduljabbar and General Manager of BlackRock in the Middle and CEO of BlackRock Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Mubarak. BlackRock President Robert Capito attended the signing ceremony.

The MoU aims to accelerate the development of products in the real estate refinancing market in Saudi Arabia, and expand through local and international capital market channels. It also seeks to diversify funding sources through fixed income markets, which is bound to increase the stability of the real estate finance market, and contribute to achieving the goals of the housing and financial sector development programmes, which serve as enablers of the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

