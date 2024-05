The Saudi central bank's net foreign assets fell by $10.66 billion in April from the previous month, the central bank monthly bulletin showed.

Net foreign assets fell to 1.589 trillion riyals ($423.40 billion) in April from 1.628 tril

lion riyals ($434.08 billion) in March.

The Saudi net foreign assets rose by $22.13 billion in March.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Toby Chopra)