Bahrain - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the kingdom, has announced the launch of its digital Wealth Management Platform known as “KFHB Wealth”.

The platform aims to streamline both the investment and banking experience for the bank’s high-net-worth clients.

Due to the widespread demand across the region for a more streamlined, digitized approach to wealth management, KFH-Bahrain recognised an increase in demand for such a platform that will help cater to its clientele.

The digital platform, which consists of both a mobile application and a web portal, will allow customers to seamlessly manage their investments, view an overall dashboard of their portfolio, view their position reports, calculate their zakah, and carry out a wide range of banking services anywhere and at any time.

Rashid Alkhan, Head of Wealth Management and Private Banking at Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain, said: “Digital transformation in the financial services industry has become increasingly indispensable for all customer segments globally. We are pleased to announce the launch of our tailor-made digital Wealth Management Platform which will enhance our customers’ overall user experience and digital journey. The application is unique as our valued clients will now be able to carry-out both their banking services as well as manage their investment portfolio on a single platform.”

Alkhan added: “We are already working on upcoming releases which will include additional personalised investment solutions that will further enhance our customers’ overall portfolio management.”

Through “KFHB Wealth” the bank will be able to offer its customers a completely revitalised investing experience entirely driven by intuitive user workflows and an engaging customer interface. The platform includes rapid development, innovative solutions and smooth integration, with the aim of meeting the needs of KFH-Bahrain’s customers. This powerful investment tool cements KFH-Bahrain’s position as one of the leading Shariah compliant wealth management institutions in the financial services industry in Bahrain.

