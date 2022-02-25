MANAMA: Investcorp and Tanas Capital have co-invested approximately $17.5 million in India-based V-Ensure Pharma Technologies.

The Bahrain-based alternative investment firm led the funding round, which marks its third healthcare investment in India and its first in the pharmaceutical sector.

Founded in 2010, V-Ensure is a leading developer of specialty pharmaceutical formulations focused on complex generics for regulated markets.

Leveraging a superior knowledge of formulation technologies, the company develops complex molecules for regulated markets without infringing on any existing patents.

It also specialises in developing the right strategies to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialisation of these molecules by managing all the necessary processes and documentation required by the regulator, end to end.

V-Ensure has developed solid oral, liquid oral and injectable products for more than 45 clients across Europe, North America, China, Australia and Brazil.

This investment will fund V-Ensure’s objective of pursuing growth opportunities across North America, Europe and other global markets for the development and launch of its products.

Investcorp India head of private equity Gaurav Sharma said: “As our first pharmaceutical deal in India, we are confident that healthcare globally will continue to be center stage for the future. V-Ensure is a renowned name among India-based pharmaceutical research organisations which aims to tap global markets with its own products. Investcorp’s global presence and knowledge will potentially help V-Ensure as they look to establish their presence directly in the US market. We look forward to this partnership and supporting the company in scaling its operations, both in India and globally, drawing upon our global mid-market expertise.”

Over the last 10 years, V-Ensure has maintained its position as a leading contract research organisation (CRO) with newer technologies as it continues to support clients with core formulation technologies and global regulatory framework.

With a team of over 150 scientists heading pharmaceutical development programmes for world’s major pharmaceutical markets, V-Ensure takes pride in solving problems in R&D and manufacturing.

Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in India since 2019, investing across the healthcare, businesses services, financial services, consumer and retail, and technology sectors.

In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its approach to responsible investing and progress against its Environmental, Social, and Governance (EGS) commitments.

The company’s capital deployment in India is an integral part of its ESG strategy.

Its investments over the last four years include Nephroplus, Wingreens, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, FreshToHome, Zolostays, InCred, Citykart, ASG Eye Hospital, Unilog, Xpressbees, and Safari Industries.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com