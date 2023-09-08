The chief of M42, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and artificial intelligence (AI) firm G42, will now be overseeing Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, the group CEO and Managing Director of M42, has been named chairman of the 400-bed hospital, according to a statement on Thursday.

Established in 2015, Cleveland is part of M42’s network of global healthcare providers. It recorded a 20% growth in the number of international patients in the first half of 2023.

The hospital’s new chairman said they intend to integrate Cleveland Clinic’s high-quality care model across M42’s network, “while also working together to harness” the M42’s technologies, including AI and genomic sequencing to “deliver more precise, patient-centric and preventive care”.

M42 is a tech-enabled healthcare company launched last April. It owns a global portfolio of health-tech and healthcare companies with more than 450 facilities in 24 countries. It recently acquired Diaverum, the world’s third-largest dialysis provider.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

