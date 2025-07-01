RAK Hospital is advising travellers, especially those with underlying health conditions, to consult their physicians before long flights, especially during the summer holidays.

The advisory follows a recent emergency case where a male patient developed a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism (PE) after returning from an 8-hour flight from the UK.

The patient was admitted to the ICU for monitoring and treatment with anticoagulants, but the case serves as a reminder of the health risks associated with prolonged immobility during air travel.

Travelers are strongly advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing, rapid heartbeat or palpitations, pain, redness or swelling in one leg, or light-headedness and fainting after a flight.

To stay safe while flying, RAK Hospital emphasises taking precautions, especially before long-haul travel. These include consulting a physician for a "fit-to-fly" clearance, moving frequently, staying hydrated, wearing compression stockings, and avoiding sudden temperature shifts.

The patient was discharged in stable condition and prescribed blood-thinning medication for the next three months.

RAK Hospital remains committed to preventive healthcare and urges all travellers to prioritise their health as part of their summer travel plans, especially when flying long distances.

“Pulmonary embolism often begins as a blood clot in the leg — a condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) — which can travel to the lungs and block blood flow,” explained Dr Suha Suleman, Specialist Pulmonologist at RAK Hospital. “Long-haul flights, where passengers remain seated for extended periods with limited movement, significantly increase this risk — especially in individuals who are obese, pregnant, have heart or lung conditions, clotting disorders, or a prior history of thrombosis.”

“If ignored, pulmonary embolism can result in lung damage, heart strain, or even sudden death. Recognising symptoms early and acting quickly can be lifesaving,” added Dr Suleman.

“We advise all patients with known risk factors to have a proper medical consultation before travel. A simple check-up can prevent serious in-flight or post-flight complications,” said Dr Suleman. “In cases like this, the goal of treatment is to prevent the enlargement of the existing clot and to stop the formation of new clots.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

