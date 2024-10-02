Egypt’s net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a surplus of EGP 473.224 billion in August, versus a deficit of EGP 801.269 billion in the same month last year, as per data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 2.191 trillion at the end of August, while foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 1.340 trillion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 3.058 trillion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).