HSBC is attracting initial interest from peers including BNP Paribas SA and UBS Group AG, for the sale of its German wealth-management unit, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Julius Baer is also among potential bidders for the wealth-management business which could be valued at 300 million euros to 600 million euros ($324.36 million to $648.72 million) in a deal, the report added.

In a separate report by German newspaper Boersenzeitung, Dutch Bank ABN Amro was also said to be nearing a deal for HSBC's German wealth management unit, formerly known as Trinkaus & Burkhardt.

The Bloomberg report also added that HSBC is working with Bank of America Corp. on the potential divestment of Inka, its German fund administration business.

Reuters had reported in June that the bidding process for INKA was due to launch in couple of weeks with other fund administrators including Universal Investment, owned by private equity firm Montagu, as potential bidders.

INKA is one of the biggest fund administrators in the industry with around 400 billion euros of assets under administration at the end of 2023.

