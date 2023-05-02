Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Co. will invest $500 million in US-based broadband and telecommunications services company, Brightspeed, adding to its growing digital infrastructure portfolio.

With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder alongside investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

"Mubadala sees huge opportunity in supporting Brightspeed’s growth strategy in transitioning large swathes of the US to fiber connectivity and promoting digital equity and inclusion," said Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief CEO of Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala.

In 2022, Mubadala invested $350 million into Princeton Digital Group, a leading pan-Asia data center company and also invested £800 million into CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full-fiber network.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

