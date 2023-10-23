Abu Dhabi Investment Company (Invest AD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, on Monday announced the launch of the Invest AD Blackstone Private Debt Fund allowing UAE investors access to Blackstone’s US and European private credit strategies.

Invest AD Blackstone Private Debt Fund, which is SCA regulated, is the first global private credit fund of funds vehicle for professional investors in the UAE, a statement said.

The feeder brings Blackstone’s institutional-caliber credit platform to qualified non-US investors, primarily in the UAE.

The launch broadens access to an asset class that has historically only been primarily accessible to institutional investors.

Rashmi Madan, Head of EMEA for Blackstone Private Wealth Solutions, said: "We are seeing strong demand for private credit today. We believe the current double-digit yields we’re seeing in the asset class present a compelling opportunity for returns similar to that of historical equity performance, while taking senior secured risk.”

One of the world’s largest credit managers, Blackstone Credit’s income-oriented private credit strategies invest primarily in the senior secured debt of large private US and European companies, focusing primarily in senior secured and floating-rate loans.

