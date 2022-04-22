Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is part of a consortium led by KKR & Co. that is looking to buy Australia’s Ramsay Health Care Ltd. for A$20.1 billion ($15 billion), according to a Bloomberg report citing a person familiar with the matter.

Investors led by the U.S. private equity firm, KKR, offered A$88 per share, about 37 percent premium to Ramsay’s Tuesday closing price, the report said.

While the Australian Financial Review reported ADIA’s participation, representatives for the UAE sovereign wealth fund and KKR declined to comment, Bloomberg said.

Ramsay operates a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

