Riyadh - Saudi Arabia's holdings of US treasury bonds shrank by $17.7 billion (13.2%) to $116.5 billion in October this year from $134.2 billion in the same month in 2020, according to official data.

The country’s holdings in October were down by nearly $20 billion when compared to the end of 2020.

On a monthly basis, the Kingdom reduced its holdings of the US debt instruments by $7.8 billion (6.3%) compared to $124.3 billion in September.

It is worth noting that the country had also decreased its holdings by 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) in September 2021.

Saudi Arabia maintained its 17th position among the holders of the US debt instruments in October this year, according to the latest data by the US Department of the Treasury.

Globally, Japan continued to lead the holders of US treasury bonds with $1.32 trillion compared to $1.299 trillion in September, followed by China with $1.065 trillion and the UK with $579.8 billion.

Across the Arab region, Saudi Arabia topped the holders of US treasury bonds, followed by the UAE with $53 billion and Kuwait with $46 billion.

Noteworthy to mention that Egypt’s holding of the US debt instruments shrank to $2.249 billion in October.