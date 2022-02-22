A Parisian mansion owned by Qatar’s Prince Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani has been sold for €200 million ($305 million) to French billionaire Xavier Niel in one of the largest ever transactions for private property in the French capital, according to a Bloomberg report.

The transaction for the 380-year-old Hôtel Lambert, which is a mansion, beats the €100 million reportedly paid for another property, the Hôtel de Soyecourt.

Niel, the founder of French telecom group Iliad, is understood to be considering using the 43,000-square-foot property as a cultural foundation rather than living in it himself.

The mansion, first built for financier Jean-Baptiste Lambert de Thorigny, has also been owned by Polish princess Anna Czartoryska and Guy de Rothschild.

It is set on the edge of the Ile Saint-Louis, one of two natural islands in the River Seine in Paris.

The property was sold to the Qatari prince in 2007 for €60 million.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022