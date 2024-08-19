Sedco Capital, a global shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm, has announced the launch of its open-ended investment fund - new Sedco Capital IPO Fund.

Designed to target medium to long-term capital growth, the Fund focuses on investments in IPOs and Rights Issues of companies listed on the Saudi stock market.

The IPO Fund focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of IPOs and rights issues across the main and parallel markets of the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul). The fund aims to deliver returns by tapping into the growth potential of newly listed companies.

The IPO Fund aims to select shariah compliant IPOs and right issues offering capital gains over medium to long terms based on upside potential of the company fundamentals.

Evaluating prospects of the IPOs especially the commercial, financial and management ones is the key expertise that the Fund manager (Sedco Capital) brings along with this Fund.

In addition to stocks and right issues of listed companies, the Fund has the flexibility to invest in Shariah-compliant IPOs of REITs, Sukuk and money market instruments.

The Sedco Capital IPO Fund is regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of transparency and regulatory compliance.

The minimum subscription has been set at SAR5,000 ($1,331) with each unit price at inception set at SAR10 ($2.66).

Acting CEO Abdulwahhab Abed said: "The launch of the Sedco Capital IPO Fund represents a pivotal development in our public equities offering. It not only diversifies our product portfolio but also aligns with our strategic vision to leverage market dynamics and generate sustainable Shariah-compliant returns for our investors."

"This investment opportunity is geared towards investors with a higher risk appetite, promising potentially higher returns," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

