The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) enabling new investments in Oman, while also aligning with the Saudi wealth fund's strategy to create long-term strategic partnerships in the MENA region.

Through this MoU, PIF aims to streamline its investment activities in Oman across a wide range of asset classes and target industries, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The MoU also builds on the recently established Saudi Omani Investment Company (SOIC), which is expected to invest up to 18.36 billion dirhams ($5 billion) in lucrative sectors in Oman.

SOIC recently closed its first investment in Oman as a 20% anchor investor in the Abraj Energy Services’ IPO.

(Writing by Bindu Rai; editing by Brinda Darasha)

