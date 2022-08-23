ArabFinance: The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired shares in a group of US-based technology giants including Google, Alphabet, Zoom Video, and Microsoft, Reuters reported on August 16th.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund (SWF) bought 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, seven million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft.

The fund also bought 3.9 million shares in JPMorgan, 741,693 shares BlackRock, and 6.3 million shares in Starbucks.

Thus, the Saudi SWF brought up the value of its investment portfolio to around $40.8 billion at the end of second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Established in 1971, the PIF grew to become one of the biggest investment institutions around the world with total assets under management amounting to $620 billion at the end of Q1 2022.